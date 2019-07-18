As Femsa Adr (FMX) Valuation Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Its Holding by $322,000; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Stake

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Femsa Adr (FMX) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Femsa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 179,755 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 6.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 525,420 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $253.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FEMSA Offers A Strong Core Amid Market Wobbles – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company owns 197,552 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Elm Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Charter Tru has invested 2.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 2.43% or 664,290 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsr Llc reported 3,145 shares. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 2.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fenimore Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 26,398 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co reported 83,319 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 458,200 shares. Wendell David holds 128,904 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 53,500 shares. Somerset Tru holds 24,241 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Swedbank invested in 1.49M shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades ExxonMobil (XOM) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon’s loss in European court case could boost EU carbon prices – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Companies to Watch: Micron under pressure, Funko sees a pop, concerns for ExxonMobil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.