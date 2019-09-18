As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Callahan Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Upped Stake in Novartisagsponadr (NVS) as Market Value Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Novartisagsponadr (NVS) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 453,265 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.39 million, up from 448,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Novartisagsponadr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 869,508 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – ROCHE, NOVARTIS PROBED BY FDA OVER HINDERING GENERICS: AWP; 29/03/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets on gene therapy with $8.7bn deal to buy US group AveXis; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 27/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:GlaxoSmithKline To Buy Novartis Healthcare Stake; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB: RESULTS DON’T IMPACT OTHER ONGOING OFATUMUMAB STUDIES

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 58,984 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, up from 55,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.93% or $24.14 during the last trading session, reaching $149.16. About 15.06M shares traded or 603.14% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelezinternational (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 95,731 shares to 6.34M shares, valued at $341.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizerinc (NYSE:PFE) by 115,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,320 shares, and cut its stake in Constellationbrandsinc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Non Vtg Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,000 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 25,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,592 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Inc (NYSE:AGN).

