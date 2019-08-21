As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Selway Asset Management Increased Stake; As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Decreased Position by $766,970

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 79,588 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company's stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $355.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 4,931 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 13,645 shares to 664,303 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.