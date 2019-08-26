As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Landscape Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Kensico Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $132.84 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 66.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 7,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,670 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 10,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $152.94. About 201,728 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.95. About 260,549 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.12% stake. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust invested in 3.02M shares. 87,175 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Com. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 11,112 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Co stated it has 3,275 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,434 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Manchester Lc owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 300 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.27% or 3,435 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,728 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.33% stake. Parkside Fin Bancorporation & Tru owns 2,446 shares. Dodge & Cox invested 2.91% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 10,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability has 1.39% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 142,907 shares.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77M for 11.95 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,341 shares to 6,774 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eventbrite Inc by 21,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 15,138 shares. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 28,504 shares. Parnassus Ca has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Millennium Management Ltd has 37,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,400 are held by Bluecrest Management Ltd. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 3,500 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Columbus Circle Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 163,265 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bailard holds 0.08% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Partners Lc has 0.75% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Johnson invested in 171,731 shares or 1.34% of the stock. 15,004 are owned by Howland Mgmt Llc. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.82% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Chem Commercial Bank holds 103,899 shares.