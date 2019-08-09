As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Its Position; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Shares Declined, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Its Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 1.20M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG)

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $162.25. About 767,258 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assocs has 0.29% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 331,025 shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 1.72% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Perkins Coie Com invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,738 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% or 50,536 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,622 are owned by Riverhead Ltd. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.01 million shares. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct invested in 1.56M shares or 4.07% of the stock. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 3 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 15,605 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 121,268 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 302,592 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Natl Pension Ser invested in 497,324 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $198.39 million for 17.89 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,258 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $191.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

