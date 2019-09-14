As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Cornerstone Investment Partners Increased by $8.31 Million Its Position; Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Edison International (EIX) Holding by $6.04 Million as Stock Rose

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 50,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 449,558 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.81 million, up from 398,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – International Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 101,053 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,007 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Ltd invested 0.71% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 7,356 are held by B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap. 2,475 are owned by Parkside Bancorporation And Trust. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 1.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Benin Mngmt Corporation owns 19,451 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap stated it has 24,330 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 33,465 shares. 2.90M were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bath Savings Trust Co holds 0.48% or 14,637 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 11,055 shares. Stonebridge Llc holds 0.97% or 33,410 shares in its portfolio.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 5,191 shares to 621,755 shares, valued at $91.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $415.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 58,900 shares to 225,220 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 104,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage, Safety – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,943 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 6,207 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 22 shares. Strs Ohio owns 65,135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 400 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.39% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 1,100 shares stake. 933 are held by Hm Payson &. Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 3,123 shares. Lincoln Corporation accumulated 12,528 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrow Finance Corp has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.13% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 39,065 shares. Ftb owns 179 shares for 0% of their portfolio.