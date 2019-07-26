As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $49.66 Million; Delphi Management Lifted Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 6.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.65. About 1.22 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 1.54 million shares to 12.35M shares, valued at $383.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holding Inc. by 4.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.32% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,655 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation holds 9.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 136,000 shares. Dillon And Associate Inc has invested 0.57% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,275 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa accumulated 2,858 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has 0.2% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 896,762 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management owns 135,566 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,107 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 262,354 shares. Founders Mgmt Lc owns 59,617 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,894 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% or 6,875 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,600 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 12,278 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Corp In holds 1,023 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) by 12,351 shares to 50,742 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs (NYSE:CBS) by 7,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,375 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.