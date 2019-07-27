As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Its Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Trimmed Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding by $14.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,570 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, up from 78,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 471,519 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 619,698 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $37.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Gas Partners Lp (NYSE:WES) by 742,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.