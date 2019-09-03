As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Holding; Tributary Capital Management Lifted Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Position by $1.90 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 73,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 590,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 517,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 87,159 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $155.12. About 540,955 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $806.19M for 12.12 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

