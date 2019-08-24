As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted Position; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 410,789 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 28,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 59,837 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 31,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78 million shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 462,241 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 7,500 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited has 78,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 430,523 shares. Palisade Capital Llc Nj holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 1,658 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 16 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares stake. Product Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 61,887 shares. Seabridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 251,226 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Prudential invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 65,165 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 129,075 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 51,740 shares to 507,120 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 86,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Chromadex Corp.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,974 shares to 144,237 shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 29,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.