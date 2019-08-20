As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, North Star Asset Management Boosted by $1.16 Million Its Holding; As Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Share Value Declined, Holder Tang Capital Management Lifted Holding

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 49,006 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $156.04. About 473,941 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 548,231 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PUMA (Paediatric osseoUs Marrow Assessment) (PUMA); 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 NET IMPROVING SIGNIFICANTLY; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 20/03/2018 – Puma Issues Mid-Term Financial Outlook and Dividend Policy; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: PUMA ANNOUNCED 2017 DIVIDEND ON FEB. 9 ALREADY; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.11% or 71,340 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd owns 109,069 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability owns 1.88 million shares. 178,709 were reported by Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 1.08 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 5,263 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 141,641 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability reported 10,228 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 527,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Gsa Partners Llp owns 6,435 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF) by 24,347 shares to 59,810 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,130 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).