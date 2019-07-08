As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Greenhaven Associates Upped Holding; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Albert D Mason Trimmed Holding

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 85,116 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 81,236 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China’s FedEx probe not retaliation – Xinhua – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TO FDX EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in the FedEx Corp. Retirement Savings Plan – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, CBL, FDX and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – FDX – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth reported 1,124 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 13,135 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt accumulated 11,857 shares. Charter Trust reported 1,314 shares stake. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 5,434 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc owns 2,438 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 0.13% or 57,760 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.12% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru holds 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,446 shares. Bancshares Of The West holds 0.64% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,063 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.23% or 88,070 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt accumulated 17,688 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 1,598 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $47.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth invested in 0.04% or 1,502 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 8,661 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 0.32% or 3,641 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Edgemoor Advsr accumulated 0.06% or 3,043 shares. Becker Cap Management Inc holds 1,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 104,326 are held by Bartlett And Llc. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 9,072 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,629 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,681 are owned by Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Com. Pro Inc reported 1 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs has 0.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Capital Counsel Ltd New York has 9.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 12,097 were accumulated by Kj Harrison And Prns. Notis has 54,756 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock or 1,314 shares. Ayala John had sold 3,121 shares worth $418,155. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Business Model – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 102,000 Jobs in June – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.