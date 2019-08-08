As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Boosted Holding; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Upped Position by $17.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 4.50 million shares traded or 36.29% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $160.66. About 2.36 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Vonage (VG) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues BEat; Provies Q3 Business Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vonage Bolsters Artificial Intelligence Capabilities of the OneVonage Platform via Purchase of Over.ai Assets – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Company owns 619,465 shares. Adi Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 64,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 360,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 143,651 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 3.74% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.93M shares. Us Bank De reported 129,743 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 404,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 1.84M shares. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 3.92M shares. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 26,426 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% or 24.22M shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 277,304 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 85,364 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City invested in 320 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 95,895 shares. Amer Gru Inc has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Old Dominion Mgmt Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 29,385 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 74,782 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 8,553 shares. 2,346 were accumulated by Foster Motley Inc. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc owns 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,255 shares. Quaker Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares. Bluestein R H And Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,939 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Washington Tru Bank stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 18,503 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Central Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation â€“ FDX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.