As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $506,800; Star Group LP (SGU) Shareholder Central Securities Has Boosted Position by $593,856

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 36,243 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,422 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,393 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 25,172 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Limited Liability has invested 3.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,598 are held by Bahl Gaynor. Motco accumulated 100 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 18,087 shares. M&T National Bank has invested 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). City has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.98% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs holds 33,350 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,124 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,703 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,220 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $100,614 was bought by Inglis John C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 10,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 373,472 are held by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Technology reported 845,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Central Securities has invested 0.85% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). M&R holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Eqis Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% or 23,302 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 20,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bandera Limited Co has invested 20.61% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Fincl Svcs Corp accumulated 902 shares. 2.05M are held by Moab Capital Ltd Company. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Company owns 152,399 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.