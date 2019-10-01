As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Vantage Investment Partners Lifted Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Sonata Capital Group Increased by $2.40 Million Its Holding

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.42. About 1.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 544.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $143.38. About 851,349 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 11,466 shares to 26,607 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 6,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset holds 2.33% or 4,683 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 289,383 shares. Monroe National Bank And Trust Mi owns 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 692 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 210 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 21,000 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 24,279 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory stated it has 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Hillview Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,854 shares. Corvex Management Ltd Partnership has 1.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Cap Management Lp owns 189,159 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) E-commerce Lead Threatened By New Entrants – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Reasons Amazon Is Set to Impress With Earnings Again – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,069 shares to 21,739 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,757 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Higher Shipping Costs Hit Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on FedEx (FDX) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Stock May Be Cheap, but It Is Not Compelling – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Freight Technicians Dominate at TMCSuperTech for Seventh Year in a Row – Business Wire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 164,642 shares. 77,738 are held by Amer International Gp. Korea holds 0.15% or 216,400 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny holds 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 79,237 shares. Hartford Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). L And S reported 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 39,877 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Retail Bank Of The West stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 3,413 shares. Moreover, Element Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.3% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcmillion Cap Inc reported 2.01% stake. Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 0.5% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,667 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 5,335 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.