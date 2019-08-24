As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Holding; Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $175.85 Million as Share Value Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 741,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12 million, down from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,219 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 8,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 11.87 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,435 shares to 123,095 shares, valued at $34.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 291 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,664 shares. 5,052 were reported by Whittier. Focused Invsts Llc has 399,700 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Plc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 19,547 are held by Ww Asset Mgmt. Cap Investment Counsel holds 20,346 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 1,775 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% or 6,182 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 15,872 shares stake. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 18,942 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Company holds 56,592 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Swiss Commercial Bank has 835,568 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: KSF Reminds CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Britain’s Food Industry Warns Of Brexit Shortages – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Posts 20 Percent Second-Quarter Sales Gain; Shipping Costs Soar 36 Percent As One-Day Delivery Ramps – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).