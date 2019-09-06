As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Increased Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $19.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 21,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 86,727 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 64,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $162.54. About 662,575 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 15.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Co has 5,890 shares. Northeast Inv Management stated it has 1,251 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 22,716 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Intact Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 2,308 shares stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 0.83% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,493 shares. Harvey Capital holds 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,500 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,216 shares. Bangor Savings Bank has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 3,435 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6,776 shares to 167,145 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,617 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

