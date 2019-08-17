As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Holding; As Neophotonics (NPTN) Share Price Declined, Needham Investment Management Raised Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 832,307 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 97.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 187,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 5,764 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 193,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Company Ny owns 22,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,000 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Llc. Price T Rowe Md owns 1.08 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 14,183 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 215,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citigroup Inc has 32 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 160,023 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 165,289 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,500 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 182,499 shares to 227,000 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77 million for 12.19 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 3,590 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 20,428 shares. Nomura holds 4,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 26,282 shares. 163,503 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,315 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 7,937 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 135,566 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt. Washington Trust Bank has 31,248 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisors Asset Inc has invested 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garnet Equity reported 30,000 shares. Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 306,310 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 9,881 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 252,669 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.