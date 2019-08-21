As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Highlander Capital Management Upped by $343,900 Its Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Stake in Peapack (PGC) Trimmed by $347,126

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 899,737 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, down from 913,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 3,307 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $157.67. About 59,522 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 45,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 10,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 10,288 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 45,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Globeflex Lp invested 0.15% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Glenmede Na accumulated 95 shares. Seidman Lawrence B holds 3.76% or 176,191 shares. Citigroup stated it has 9,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 115,968 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Endicott Mgmt owns 12.82% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 500,000 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43,193 shares to 384,666 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.68 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares to 9,612 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,984 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

