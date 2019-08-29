As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Greenhaven Associates Upped by $3.70 Million Its Holding; Citizens & Northern Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 2.01M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,220 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 10,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 11.25 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.02% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 70,181 are owned by Scotia Cap. Covey Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,117 shares stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Waddell Reed holds 0.03% or 60,290 shares in its portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Monetary Management holds 18,505 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. 9,915 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Limited Co. Columbia Asset owns 4,728 shares. Doliver Advisors LP accumulated 0.23% or 3,104 shares. 59,617 are owned by Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 95,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Co has 1,286 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Financial Bank Department reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 8,186 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc holds 120,230 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited stated it has 158 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated holds 0.5% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. 183,874 were accumulated by Flippin Bruce & Porter. First Interstate State Bank accumulated 1.03% or 106,276 shares. Harbour Limited Liability Company owns 15,165 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 0.16% or 584,443 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ci Investments has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 1.41 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Southport Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,437 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 78,470 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.