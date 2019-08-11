As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Upped Position by $314,397; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $3.89 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 80,570 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, up from 78,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 16,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 192,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 209,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn’t – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Letko Brosseau And Associates has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cypress Group accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Haverford Financial Services holds 3.35% or 51,503 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 12,729 shares. 21,491 are held by Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Calamos Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,950 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.1% or 2,556 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt invested in 2,896 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Westwood Holding Gru Inc Inc, Texas-based fund reported 306,310 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,198 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 2,586 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 909 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 134,465 shares to 236,806 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).