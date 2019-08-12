As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Axa Has Boosted Its Stake; Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Its Holding by $6.54 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 128,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 328,831 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, down from 457,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 412,681 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General

Axa increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 2,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 124,352 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.56 million, up from 121,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.27M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (NYSE:SNN) by 181,851 shares to 267,817 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc Com by 17,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). West Coast Limited Liability holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 85,394 shares. 9,700 are held by Birch Hill Lc. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Dean Inv Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 145,645 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Eaton Vance Management owns 231,524 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 22,046 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc invested in 59,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 0.06% or 607,187 shares. 1,143 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Personal Corp invested in 0.2% or 340,723 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 189,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 2,570 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 87,190 shares to 361,365 shares, valued at $72.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).