As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Truenorth Increased Its Position; Evertec (EVTC) Valuation Declined While Heartland Advisors Lowered Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 215,903 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2093.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,963 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.96. About 1.88 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,315 shares to 892 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,113 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 49,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern has 2.90 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Llc stated it has 27,369 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tradewinds Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.48% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Inc invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0.88% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Florida-based St Johns Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.99% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,444 shares. Buckingham Cap Management, Alabama-based fund reported 10,516 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 1,850 shares. Security Tru reported 3,020 shares. Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.03% or 2,555 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $31.78M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 10,721 shares to 141,719 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

