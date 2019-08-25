As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, James Investment Research Raised Position by $5.64 Million; Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Share Value Rose While Dudley & Shanley Decreased by $17.45 Million Its Position

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 31,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 62,635 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 31,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.81M shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 92.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 18,154 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 257,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.55 million shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 54,320 shares to 58,260 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Holding (NYSE:SC) by 74,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,193 shares, and cut its stake in Ishare Msci Japan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Co Inc Al owns 17,115 shares. Int Investors holds 2.05M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 135,145 shares. Ally Fincl has 1.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,000 shares. California-based Covington Cap Management has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 46,723 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 7,237 shares. Community Bancorp Na invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 14,850 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 4,077 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Interest Gru Inc owns 79,560 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gradient Llc has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Yhb Invest Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19B was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

