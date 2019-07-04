As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Holder Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Value Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Cut Stake by $334,272

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 148,491 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 1.54 million shares to 12.35 million shares, valued at $383.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 119,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability has invested 1.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 1.36M shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 64,040 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 35,053 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 466,503 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chevy Chase Holdg holds 0.18% or 226,164 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 132,713 shares. Moreover, Brandes Inv Partners LP has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 116,640 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,808 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp has 2,556 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $56.20 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares to 54,225 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,509 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 3,657 shares. Advsr Asset reported 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Cambridge Invest owns 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 22,438 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Com owns 719,347 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 725,500 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 90,019 shares. Dean Invest Limited Liability Company reported 307,997 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 89,454 shares. Tompkins reported 0.01% stake. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 24,924 shares. 46,081 were accumulated by Fj Mngmt Llc. 111,751 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 22 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,696 activity. Berta Vince also bought $6,302 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Thursday, January 10. olszewski richard e had bought 361 shares worth $8,743 on Monday, July 1. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. The insider Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924. Another trade for 639 shares valued at $15,413 was made by Rahe Maribeth S on Wednesday, April 10. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199.