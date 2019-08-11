As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lifted Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Holding by $797,580

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares to 3,204 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests accumulated 1,320 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.72% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 1.49% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Madison Inv accumulated 26,900 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 223,066 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 384,150 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 201,130 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 6,833 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3,670 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,571 shares. Axa holds 124,352 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 3,198 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bancorp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 25,729 shares. King Wealth holds 1.88% or 31,670 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Lc invested in 49,016 shares. West Chester Advisors holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,585 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated has 357 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Indiana Tru Invest Mgmt holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,086 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.27 million were reported by Burgundy Asset Limited. Private Asset Management, California-based fund reported 83,451 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 2.23% or 72,414 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 1.01% or 306,883 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.54% stake. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Company has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,200 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited invested in 3.31% or 324,701 shares.

