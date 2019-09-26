As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Cubic Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $436,896; Palestra Capital Management Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 38,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 802,883 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.04 million, down from 841,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 430,470 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 1.07 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Drummond Coal wins federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.60 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,321 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Linscomb & Williams holds 35,656 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Bank & Trust accumulated 3,686 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 967 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 3,486 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.37% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 14,388 shares. Art Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 4,160 shares. 6.13M were accumulated by Cap. 79,261 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Cwm Ltd owns 1,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pacific Invest Mngmt Communications has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 331,515 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $105.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares to 48,574 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,215 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Girard Prtn Ltd holds 4,654 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited stated it has 83,555 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Limited holds 16,284 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 8,397 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 1,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New England Research And Management Incorporated invested in 4,870 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 18,076 shares. Td Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 3,617 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 2,309 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 34,369 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. 37,165 are held by Colony Gp Ltd Co.