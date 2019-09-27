As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding; Dragoneer Investment Group Increases Stake in 58 Com (WUBA)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 3,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 111,290 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.27M, down from 114,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 2.01 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 328,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.39M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 515,662 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,370 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 319,016 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 31,606 are owned by Westpac Banking Corporation. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,286 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 1.34% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 82,419 shares. First Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 80,993 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 12,126 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management has 530 shares. Captrust accumulated 46,994 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,165 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 40,220 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

