As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding; Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $7.32 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 35,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 80,590 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48 million, down from 116,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 1.15M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 26,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 20,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 1.21 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 11,595 shares to 81,930 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 22,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,383 shares to 12,779 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,553 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.