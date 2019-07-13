As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lowered Holding by $836,944; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.13 Million

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,457 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 17,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.61M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bb&T reported 21,913 shares. Green Square Ltd Llc owns 6,448 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.57% or 12,647 shares. Alexandria Lc stated it has 12,215 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability reported 1,642 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviance Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Girard Limited has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 49,602 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 7,470 shares. Dean Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 25,218 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares to 243,251 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Com has invested 0.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,960 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 683,726 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 67,720 shares. 284,921 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 130 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 44,655 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 26,907 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 64,612 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 54,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 848,365 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).