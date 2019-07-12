As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Boosted Position by $2.19 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $11.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2012.24. About 1.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.37. About 1.48M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 2,500 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Co has 5,400 shares. 515 are owned by Stearns Serv Group. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 284 shares stake. Hwg Partnership has 3,330 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability owns 10,709 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd Company accumulated 1,367 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Secs Llc holds 4.83% or 11,544 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 2.52% or 631,102 shares. Nwi Mgmt LP holds 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 80,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited invested in 4.6% or 82,559 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.3% or 1,115 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 501 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15 million shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New South Mgmt reported 392,528 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 62 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,448 were accumulated by Green Square Capital Limited Liability. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 179,928 shares. 8,175 are held by Atria Invests Ltd. holds 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2.05M shares. First Manhattan holds 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 384,150 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And has 1.8% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 34,490 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc invested in 2.89M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 0.36% or 7,447 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 60,094 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 2,438 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 125,163 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 2,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.