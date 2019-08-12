As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Lhc Group (LHCG) Position by $1.39 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 12,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.53M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 217,215 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.27 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,587 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 35,171 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.99% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,444 shares. Malaga Cove Lc holds 34,911 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Central Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.31% or 22,716 shares. Palladium Prtn accumulated 38,063 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 115 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 10,594 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 62,334 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated owns 62,635 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 17,501 shares. Financial Svcs reported 646 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,947 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 69,541 shares to 629,813 shares, valued at $78.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.56M shares, and cut its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Cwm, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3 shares. One Trading LP has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Waddell And Reed invested 0.12% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 24,591 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 152,442 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 9,380 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Mariner Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,806 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bessemer reported 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sivik Glob Healthcare Llc accumulated 35,000 shares. Principal Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).