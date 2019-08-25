As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Upped Stake by $365,982; Park Presidio Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $24.30 Million as Shares Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.62M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.81 million shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,257 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).