As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Position by $1.05 Billion; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Its Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) by $3.19 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 119,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 127,383 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 5,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,652 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81B, up from 75,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $158.92. About 709,785 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12,600 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 28.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.69 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $21.24M for 52.52 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 744 shares to 61,996 shares, valued at $3.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

