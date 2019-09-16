As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed by $7.71 Million Its Holding; Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Ebix (EBIX) Stake as Shares Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 47,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 153,425 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.46 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 183,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 183,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 273,392 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX)

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 13.60 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

