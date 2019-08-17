As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted Holding; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 96.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 51,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 104,176 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 52,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 135,566 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59 million, up from 132,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Posts 20 Percent Second-Quarter Sales Gain; Shipping Costs Soar 36 Percent As One-Day Delivery Ramps – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,164 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).