As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Holder Covey Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) by $972,144

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 68.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 108,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 158,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 269,042 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TAST’s profit will be $3.55 million for 22.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 520,550 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Limited Liability Corp holds 1.07% or 880,357 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 44,679 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) or 323,453 shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) reported 723 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 56,660 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 179,115 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 61,676 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 210,783 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Markston Int Limited Com. State Common Retirement Fund reported 24,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Private Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2.40 million shares or 3.62% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Lp owns 60,980 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).