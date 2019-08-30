As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Auxier Asset Management Increased Holding by $309,510; Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined While Todd Asset Management Decreased by $1.88 Million Its Position

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 954,998 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 76,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, down from 88,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.11 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashtead Group Plc Unsp (ASHTY) by 32,400 shares to 217,185 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Repsol S.A. (REPYY).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares to 128,885 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,299 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 340,400 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,925 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 104,695 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 749,659 shares. 9,662 were accumulated by Dillon &. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 3,271 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs accumulated 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Altavista Wealth holds 0.11% or 1,685 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Company has 8,693 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). American Rech And invested 0.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 0.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Raymond James Associates has 262,354 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company invested in 22,053 shares.