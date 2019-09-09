As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, American Research & Management Upped Position by $1.40 Million; Montag & Caldwell Lifted Ross Stores (ROST) Position by $28.64 Million; Share Price Rose

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 224.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,165 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 2.04 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $108.49. About 1.38M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc invested in 2,660 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 2,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,665 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 93,726 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 35,113 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.13% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.32% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Allstate Corporation holds 0.11% or 45,028 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.83% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 790,269 were reported by Pggm Investments. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,800 shares. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 4.98 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.49% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 69,161 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 1.65M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 21,482 shares to 224,464 shares, valued at $55.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset holds 0.26% or 10,106 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 0% or 484 shares. Cabot owns 1,300 shares. Covington Capital invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Huber Capital Llc accumulated 104,099 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 314 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 190 shares. Fil holds 2,739 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.01% or 1,722 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.5% or 69,397 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.11% or 77,245 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 223,066 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp reported 2,800 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru Commerce has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.