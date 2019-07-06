As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Has Boosted by $49.66 Million Its Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Valmark Advisers Boosted Position by $393,120

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 957,793 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 6,835 shares to 98,631 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 1.06% stake. S&Co Inc invested in 0.2% or 17,187 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.96% or 2.51 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 43,623 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Harvey Incorporated owns 3,325 shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington Trust has 81,345 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Page Arthur B holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,664 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.85% or 6.34M shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 1.65% or 143,882 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0.51% stake. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 316,831 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Tn stated it has 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 100 were accumulated by Motco. 1,808 were reported by Azimuth Capital Management Llc. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 0.55% stake. Parkside Finance Bank And Tru invested in 2,446 shares or 0.15% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0.04% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,990 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 17,389 were accumulated by Hl Services Llc. Dubuque Bancorp Tru holds 1.18% or 40,373 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 262,354 shares. Foothills Asset Management has 1.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 2,555 were reported by Fulton Comml Bank Na. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 30,493 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.