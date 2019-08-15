As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $8.70 Million; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Value Rose, Gam Holding Ag Raised Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 114,504 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77 million, up from 66,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $153.61. About 381,373 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 12,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 191,881 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 178,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 184,485 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea holds 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 14,192 shares. Weiss Multi owns 43,935 shares. 104,862 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Co. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has 225,701 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 9,900 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Com holds 4,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ghp Advsrs owns 40,675 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 303,687 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 580 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 16,903 shares in its portfolio. Rowland And Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 7,733 shares. S&Co Inc reported 5.67% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Zeke Advsr Lc accumulated 6,678 shares. Td Asset holds 550,032 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svmk Inc by 35,269 shares to 177,352 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 17,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,538 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Elm Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.17% or 835,568 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And owns 1,939 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc holds 0.04% or 1,630 shares. National Ins Tx reported 29,165 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,571 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership reported 0.65% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 5,757 were accumulated by Savant Llc. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated owns 86,727 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc holds 1.52% or 80,570 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Assetmark Inc accumulated 21 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.