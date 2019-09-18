As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Holder Check Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Upped Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 698.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.81M, up from 161,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 8.59 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 55,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 369,610 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.69 million, up from 314,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.92% or $22.39 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 22.78M shares traded or 963.46% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Cap Invest Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Capital Intll Invsts has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.67 million shares. Bb&T has 31,630 shares. Personal Capital Advsr has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,000 shares. Hm Payson has 8,430 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Globeflex Capital LP has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks stated it has 42,075 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust Co holds 0.01% or 190 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 38,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt reported 2.63% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 24,330 were accumulated by Old Dominion Capital. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,485 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 66,627 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $48.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax (NYSE:KMX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 941,360 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $132.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74M shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.