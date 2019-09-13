As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Gfs Advisors Lifted by $6.05 Million Its Position; As Radcom LTD (RDCM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Lowered by $982,096 Its Position

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 122,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 674,426 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 797,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 6,645 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 352.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 36,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 47,390 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 10,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 1.49 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 103,595 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Montage Res Corp by 543,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Analysts await RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by RADCOM Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Lp reported 51,417 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New South Cap Management invested 1.88% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.15% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,365 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,816 shares. Old National Comml Bank In has invested 0.36% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cullinan Assoc has 21,772 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 48,595 shares. 10,703 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel. Advisory Network Lc holds 0.1% or 10,138 shares. Stone Ridge Asset owns 3,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

