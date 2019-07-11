As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Boosted by $803,278 Its Position; Quantum Capital Management Decreased Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stake by $1.48 Million as Market Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 332 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,618 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 150,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $160.18. About 196,687 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancorporation holds 0.55% or 16,348 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 7,573 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 1.05M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 0.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 69,212 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oregon-based M Securities has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.26% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Benin Mngmt Corp invested 1.52% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Company has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). United Asset Strategies Inc owns 2,873 shares. 39,428 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 7,014 shares. 1,660 were reported by Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares to 3,355 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,363 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80 million for 16.87 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.