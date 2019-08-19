As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Cubic Asset Management Lifted Position by $344,805; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake Boosted by 1St Source Bank

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $493.35. About 239,098 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.32. About 356,374 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 0.46% stake. Oakbrook Llc holds 18,087 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Advsr Ltd reported 119,694 shares. 1,777 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.97% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.17% or 835,568 shares in its portfolio. Somerset reported 246 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 10,743 shares. 6,805 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsr. Mai Mngmt stated it has 3,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garde Cap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Fin Corp In accumulated 1,023 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).