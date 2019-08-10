As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.77 Million; As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Shares Declined, Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 9,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 27,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 463,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 7.32 million shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX)

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,956 shares to 179,434 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 17,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,062 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,814 shares to 217,995 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 68,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity F (ADX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.