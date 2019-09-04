As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.48 Million; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Its Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 714,608 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82 million, down from 728,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 187,581 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – BBG BUYS INTEGRA REALTY RESOURCES OFFICES IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.88. About 653,928 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $54.60M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 738,863 shares. Clearbridge Ltd owns 2.44 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 4,000 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd reported 3,618 shares stake. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 10,841 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 10,908 shares. Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.08% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Campbell Newman Asset invested in 9,278 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 48,031 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pnc Fincl Services Grp has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Natixis reported 139,357 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 12 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9,050 shares to 404,634 shares, valued at $105.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 252,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.76M for 12.41 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

