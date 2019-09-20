As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Position by $122.32 Billion; Aureus Asset Management Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) Raised by $860,160

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 20,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 653,968 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11 million, up from 633,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 3.72 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 310.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 744,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 984,670 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.67B, up from 239,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $149.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,090 shares to 70,240 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,374 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.22% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 262,390 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 3.11 million were accumulated by Fil Limited. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 7.91 million are owned by Century Companies. Bollard Grp Limited Liability holds 49.64% or 33.52M shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Alps Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 17,230 shares. Motco invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cap accumulated 1.04M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). South State Corporation accumulated 179,558 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Jnba Advisors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 1.75M shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $113.02B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset holds 0.08% or 4,323 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Savant Cap Llc owns 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,736 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Howland Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Connecticut-based Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,335 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Horrell Cap has 2.48% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,959 shares. Moreover, Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.39% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.24% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 295 shares. Clearbridge Invs invested in 4,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.