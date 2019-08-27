As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Qs Investors Has Raised Holding by $1.36 Million; Voya Investment Management Has Raised Grainger W W (GWW) Position by $6.66 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 149.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,486 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 4,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 1.25M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 22,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 728,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.19M, up from 706,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $267.47. About 231,446 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9,665 shares to 46,557 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 854,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 16,707 shares to 95,236 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,477 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings.