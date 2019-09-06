As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Increased Its Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Continues to Hold Position in Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 9,732 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 6,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.45. About 212,956 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 28,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, up from 46,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 1.17M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 38,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn) by 13.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,119 shares to 2,912 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,002 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.